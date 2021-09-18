‘Everwood,’ ‘Jurassic Park’ actor Chris Pratt praises Utah national monument for dinosaur fossil sightings

UTAH, Sept. 18 (Gephardt Daily) — Chris Pratt — an actor with strong ties to Utah and film dinosaurs — wished Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument a happy birthday in a Twitter post shared Saturday.

Pratt, who costarred in the Utah-shot series “Everwood” (2002-2006) and in two dinosaur-themed Jurassic Park films (2015 and 2018, with third in post production), has wished the national monument a happy 25th anniversary in a tweet shared by the Bureau of Land Management Utah.

Pratt called the monument “one of the coolest dinosaur places in the world,” and noted its “numerous dinosaur fossils more than 75 million years old.”

Pratt, also known for his roles in the “Guardian of the Galaxy” films (2014, 2017) and for TV’s “Parks and Recreation” (2009-2015), also invited fans to celebrate the anniversary on Saturday by listening to an audio podcast on this website, which also shares park history.

We have received many wonderful “happy 25th anniversary” messages for Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (#GSENM)! We thought you may recognize someone in this video message. Hint: This person may have had a few adventures with dinosaurs… 🦖 pic.twitter.com/nTgG1VvWD4 — Bureau of Land Management Utah (@BLMUtah) September 18, 2021

“In 1996, the Presidential Proclamation 6920 helped ensure 1.9 million acres would remain an ecological, scientific and cultural ‘living laboratory’ and ‘working landscape’ national monument located in south-central Utah, within the Colorado Plateau geographic region, where public lands are managed by the BLM, the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service,” the monument’s anniversary website says.

“The GSENM continues to evolve as a place of cultural, paleontological, ecological and geographic discovery, as managers work to retain traditional resource values, while preserving important monument objects of value for the benefit of generations.”