Facebook adding 900K square feet to data center in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Facebook will be adding 900,000 square feet to its data center at Sweetwater Industrial Park in Eagle Mountain, officials said.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be expanding Facebook’s Eagle Mountain Data Center by more than 900,000 square feet with two new buildings,” said a news release on Facebook. “Since we first broke ground in 2018 we have continued to build and expand on this site, and we anticipate keeping construction crews busy for years to come, with approximately 1,500 workers on site at peak.”

Work continues on the first three buildings on site, the news release said. As of Thursday, over four million work hours have gone into construction and workers have erected over 12,000 tons of steel and poured over 100,000 cubic yards of concrete.

“At Facebook, we work to minimize the environmental impact of our operations,” the news release said. “That is why we have worked to bring more than 500 MW of new solar energy to the Utah grid and we have invested in a project that will restore water to the Provo River.” Once completed, the Eagle Mountain Data Center will be supported by 100% solar energy from projects here in Utah.

“Facebook’s sustainable expansion in Eagle Mountain shows the long-term commitment this global tech leader has to Utah,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “Since 2018, this data center has been a tremendous boon to the local economy and we’re extremely grateful for Facebook’s ongoing investment in our state.”

Eagle Mountain Mayor Tom Westmoreland said: “We have enjoyed having Facebook in Eagle Mountain and all they have contributed to our city. We are excited about their growth and the jobs and support to our local economy that it brings.”