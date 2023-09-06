Family and Tremonton Mayor ID girl hit, killed by trash collection truck

TREMONTON, Utah, Sept. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren has shared a fundraising page established by the family of SoRaya Niesha Manakaja, the 17-year-old bicyclist killed Tuesday when she was struck by a trash collection truck.

“Kathy and I are shocked and heartbroken by the tragic accident which occurred this morning,” Holmgren wrote in his social media post Tuesday. “It has impacted our community.

“We have an opportunity to help at a time when this family is experiencing much heartache. I don’t think any of us are prepared for such unexpected sorrow and loss. If you feel inclined to financially help, here is the GoFundMe link.”

The accident happened at about 6 a.m. in the area of 1500 W. Main St., Tremonton Garland Police Chief Dustin Cordova told Gephardt Daily. Cordova did not release the victim’s name, but said she was struck by a garbage truck leaving a business parking lot that is part of its normal trash collection route. The girl died from the impact.

“Based on what we see, the truck was exiting from a business, and she was crossing the same area on the sidewalk,” Cordova said. “So I’m not sure who’s at fault. It just kind of appears to be a tragic accident.”

Manakaja was a junior at Bear River High School, in Garland. Cordova said he is unsure why she was out riding so early. He added that it has been suggested, but not yet confirmed, that she was planning to visit a friend prior to the 7:30 a.m. start of school.

“I’m told it’s not an unusual time for kids to be up, Cordova said.

The truck driver’s name will not be released unless an investigation results in charges, Cordova added.

The Box Elder School District made grief counselors available to the school. Bear River High has a student population of about 1,125.

The Tremonton city population stands at about 10,500, and Garland’s is 2,615.

“It is very tragic, especially in a small community where everybody knows each other,” Cordova said. “It’s going to take its toll, and our heart definitely goes out to the families involved in this terrible tragic event.”

The fundraising account says money raised will help pay for Manakaja’s funeral.

“I appreciate the love I received in this hard time for my family and I,” the page says. “I am trying to open a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses for my beautiful baby girl SoRaya Manakaja. It’s taking a lot of energy.

“We just want my baby home and (to) have a beautiful burial and service for her. Never did I ever (think) I would have to write this. However, if you have it in your heart, any little donation can help.”

As in all cases, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds will be used as stated. To check out the page for yourself, click here.