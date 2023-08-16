Family of 6 with small children, dogs, stuck after Utah County flash flood washes out trail

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A family of six and its two dogs are trapped in Utah County after a flash flood washed out the trail.

“Dad, mom, four kids aged 5 through 13, and two dogs are stuck on the Fifth Water trail to the Diamond Fork hot pots,” Utah County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon said in a social media post.

The incident happened “because of a flash flood that washed the trail out,” he added. “@UCSO_SAR is en route to help get them back up to the trailhead along Sheep Creek Road.”

Cannon said in a 4:55 p.m. post that the rescue operation was likely to take another hour or two.