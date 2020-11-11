Family pet killed in Layton residential fire

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A dog has died as a result of a residential fire in Layton Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 2 p.m. at 389 S. 500 West, said a tweet from Layton City Fire Department.

Two juveniles were at home when fire started, the tweet said. Both attempted to locate and rescue a dog in the home. Firefighters later found the dog, which died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The juveniles were evaluated and released by EMS on scene; there were no other injuries as a result of the fire.

Investigators are on scene determining the cause and origin of the blaze.

Firefighters from Hill Air Force Base Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.