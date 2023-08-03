Fatality reported in Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah, Aug. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 66-year-old man was found dead at Arches National Park.

The man, from Austin Texas, had been reported overdue to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, according to a Wednesday press release from the National Park Service.

The sheriff’s office issued an attempt to local alert for the individual.

Arches park rangers located his vehicle at the Sand Dune Arch Trail parking lot and initiated a search of the area.

“The man was found deceased off-trail nearby,” the NPS said.

“An investigation into this incident is being conducted jointly by the NPS and Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

“No additional information about the incident is available at this time.”