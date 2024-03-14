Santaquin child dies at home after history of health problems

SANTAQUIN, Utah, March 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A young family awoke Wednesday to find their 4-year-old unconscious and not breathing.

“The father got up to check on his son and immediately contacted authorities,” Santaquin Police Lt. Mike Wall said.

Santaquin EMS personnel and police responded to the call dispatched at 7:10 a.m. in the 500 block of Firestone Drive.

“Life-saving measures were applied but the boy unfortunately passed away and was declared deceased at the scene,” Wall said.

There were no injuries and the youngster has had a history of health problems, he said, privacy law preventing him from adding any detail except he suffered from various conditions since birth.

“We’ve cleared the parents,” Wall said “We found nothing suspicious in our investigation and our investigation is already closed.”