FBI announces press conference after heavy police activity reported in search area for missing woman Gabby Petito

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming, Sept. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Heavy police activity is being reported in an area of Grand Teton National Park where FBI and local law enforcement agents are searching for evidence of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

ABC News is reporting the Teton County Coroner is confirming a body has been found in a remote area, but provided no other information.

The FBI issued a statement Sunday saying it would conduct a news conference at 4 p.m. but that time has been pushed back.

A family attorney for the Laundries said on Sept. 11 that they declined to talk with police. On Friday, Laudrie’s parents admitted he had gone missing three days earlier.

A search for Laudrie is being conducted in the Carlton Reserve, a swampy nature center of nearly 25,000 acres. Sunday was the second day of the search, and was reportedly called off due to bad weather.

#UPDATE: #FBIDenver, @NatlParkService & our law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. @GrandTetonNPS pic.twitter.com/hmTxBfxrYo — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

Petito was last heard from on Aug. 25 when she called her mother, who lives on the East Coast. Tetito had been on an extended van trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, who returned alone, in the van owned by Petito on Sept. 1, to the Florida residence he and Gabby shared with his parents.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as soon as it is available.