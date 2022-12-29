Federal agencies have joined Provo holiday arson investigation

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have made an arrest in a pair of holiday arsons that appear to have links to other fires in the area.

Detectives with the Provo Police Department arrested a 19-year-old suspect Tuesday in fires set in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to a Wednesday evening post by Provo Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield. The fires both came in the recreation room of the Centennial Apartments, 320 N 1020 E.

Calliope Mlynar has been booked into the Utah County Jail, facing two counts of aggravated arson, Schofield wrote. “The arrest was made in connection with a number of fires that have occurred in Provo over the past several months.

“According to investigators, some commonalities and trends have emerged that require further investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing, Schofield said, and more charges are possible. “We are going to follow the evidence and go where the evidence takes us.”

Provo police and the fire department have been joined in the probe by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Provo Fire Chief James Miguel referred to suspects plural in saying “We have a dedicated and professional team of investigators who have been working hard to identify suspects and gather evidence.”