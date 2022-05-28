Female rider dies when motorcycle strikes guardrail on SR-191 near Helper

HELPER, Utah, May 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was fatally injured late Thursday afternoon when she failed to negotiate a turn while riding a motorcycle on state Route 191 northeast of Helper.

A Utah Highway Patrol news release said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. as three motorcycles were traveling north on SR-191 nearing mile marker 258.

UHP said that area of the canyon contains several S-turns. The woman riding the lead bike had a motorcycle learner permit and not much experience driving a motorcycle.

As she entered one of the turns, the motorcycle struck the guardrail. The woman was thrown off the bike and over the guardrail.

The Helper City Police Chief was the first to arrive on scene and he immediately began life-saving measures; however, the woman died at the scene.

Her name has not been released, pending notification of family members.