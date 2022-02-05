Fire causes $110k in damage to Ogden mobile home

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Ogden and Weber fire departments responded to a structure fire late Friday afternoon on Wall Avenue.

A news release from Ogden Fire Battalion Chief Mike Slater said firefighters were dispatched at about 5:11 p.m. to the area of 1065 Wall Ave., and they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a single-family mobile home.

“The structure was quickly searched, and nobody was in the home,” the news release states. “Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and had the fire under control and extinguished in a short time frame.”

Four people were displaced and are staying with family and friends, Slater reported.

Fire crews from Ogden and Weber fire departments were on scene, with 16 firefighters, one ladder truck, three engines, one ambulance, once paramedic truck, and the Battalion Chief.

Slater said the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, and the building has been secured.

Damage is estimated at $110,000.