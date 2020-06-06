Fire causes $125k in damage to Tremonton home

TREMONTON, Utah, June 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to a house fire early Saturday morning that apparently started when the wind picked up embers from a fire pit and carried them to the home’s wooden deck.

Capt. Shawn Jensen, with the Tremonton City Fire Department, said crews were dispatched at 2:07 a.m. to a home on 110 South.

Jensen told Gephardt Daily the fire started in the backyard in a fire pit.

“The wind was blowing like crazy,” Jensen said. “The people were out there earlier and thought the fire was out, but you know, the embers hit the wood deck, then traveled up into the attic.”

He said the family lost their roof, and there was smoke and water damage inside the home.

Damage is estimated at $125,000.

The family had evacuated the home safely and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Jensen said it’s important to “make sure the fire is completely out and in a non-combustible area.”

“It seems like just a little fire to cook hotdogs over, but all it takes is one hot ember and you’ve got a big fire going on.”