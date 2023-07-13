Fire causes heavy damage to garage of southwest Provo home

PROVO, Utah, July 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured in a fire that caused heavy damage to the garage of a southwest Provo home Wednesday night.

Fire crews from Provo, Orem and Springville responded about 8:40 p.m. to a residential fire an an undisclosed location in southwest Provo, Provo fire officials stated on social media.

“All occupants evacuated safely and are working with the Provo City Emergency Manager to coordinate assistance from the American Red Cross,” the post states. “The fire caused heavy damage in the garage, with smoke and some fire damage to other parts of the home.”