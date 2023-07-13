UHP: Man, 26, killed in crash with semi after running red light in Price

PRICE, Utah, July 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old man died Wednesday night after police say he failed to stop at a red light and drove into the path of an oncoming semitrailer.

The man was traveling south on Main Street in a white Toyota Camry about 9:50 p.m. when he drove through a red light at 100 North and was hit broadside by an eastbound semi with a box trailer, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The truck driver and a passenger in the semitrailer sustained minor injuries. UHP said impairment may be a possible contributor in the crash.

Main Street (state Route 55) was restricted for about three hours while officials investigated and cleaned up the crash.