Fire crews battle blaze in Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Fire crews responded to a residential fire Sunday night on the 2800 block of Lincoln Avenue, where they arrived to find flames and heavy smoke pouring from the structure.

The blaze was reported at about 7:35 p.m., and crews were able to begin an interior attack shortly after arrival. Scanner traffic indicated there was significant fire in the attic of the home.

A Rocky Mountain Power crew had to come out to secure a live power line that had come down.

Fire crews were still on scene after 10 p.m., and it isn’t yet known if the home was occupied at the time of the fire or if any neighboring structures sustained any damage.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.