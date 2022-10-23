Fire crews respond to West Haven structure fire

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire made quick work of a garage fire Saturday afternoon.

“At approximately 1400 hours, Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in West Haven,” says a statement released by Weber Fire District.

“Crews arrived on scene to find the fire located in the garage and had fire control within 90 seconds, fire extinguished and loss stopped approximately 10 minutes later.

“All occupants evacuated safely and no injuries reported.”