Officials to share info on partial failure of dam

PANGUITCH, Utah, April 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Panguitch Lake dam officials have announced a meeting tonight to address residents’ concerns about the partial failure of the structure, and possible flooding and evacuations that may be ahead.

For those who plan to attend the meeting, it’s at 6 p.m. at Panguitch High School gymnasium, 390 E. 100 South.

The Utah DPS has also shared a link for those who would rather attend remotely. That live stream link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89873979301?pwd=VDhraEFVUDY1RHJJZ0t2RTErRWxPZz09

On Monday, members of the West Panguitch Irrigation and Reservoir Company observed a potential issue with the dam at Panguitch Lake during an inspection. Crews inspected the dam and found that due to high water levels and ice pressure, a 2-5 foot expansion section of the Panguitch Lake Dam has started to tilt as well as developed some cracking, causing concern that the top 2-5 feet of the dam section could be compromised.

In a news release, officials stressed that the main part of the dam is intact, and a complete dam breach is not likely or anticipated.

The current risk level is rated at No 2 or No. 3, according to a Wednesday afternoon statement. Level 2 indicates a potential dam failure; level 3 indicates dam failure is imminent.

Source Garfield County

Because of the potential dam failure, officials are advising residents to be prepared with an evacuation map (provided immediately above), and have a plan meet the needs of the elderly, children and family members. Family and friend groups may want to select a pick up area, and have kits prepared with needed medications, clothing, food, important documents and any other short-term supplies.

Panguitch School Evacuation map

Besides school pickup maps and city evacuation maps, a list of recommended supplies appears below.

Current Mitigation Measures:

Releasing water to lower the level of the lake. At the current rate of incoming and outgoing water, it could take 8 to 10 days to get the water below the affected area.

Material will be added to the dam to support affected dam sections.

Trenching the reservoir ice to relieve pressure on the top section of the dam.

Clearing water pathways to prevent any debris fields and stream overflows.

If a breach were to occur, homes and properties on the Western portion of Panguitch could be affected by flood waters. Traffic and evacuation plans have been established and are included below if a failure occurs.

Panguitch City is still fully functioning, open for business, and not under evacuation orders.

Find the plan below.