Update: Garfield County buttresses faltering Panguitch Dam

On Monday evening, April 9, 2024, members of the West Panguitch Irrigation and Reservoir Company observed a potential issue with the dam at Panguitch Lake during an inspection. Crews inspected the dam and found that due to high water levels and ice pressure, a 2-5 foot expansion section of the Panguitch Lake Dam has started to tilt as well as developed some cracking, causing concern that the top 2-5 feet of the dam section could be compromised.
The main portion of the dam is intact. The affected area is an expansion that was added to the top of the dam in the 1930s/40s. If a failure did occur, only this top 2-5 feet would likely breach. A complete dam breach is not likely or anticipated.
As of now, the breach risk is at a level 2 of 3 levels, as designated by the irrigation company.
Level 1 – Unusual event, Level 2 – Potential dam failure situation, Level 3 – Urgent: Dam failure imminent.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation and are taking mitigating measures to prevent a failure of this section.
Current Mitigation Measures:
- Releasing water to lower the level of the lake. At the current rate of incoming and outgoing water, it could take 8 to 10 days to get the water below the affected area.
- Material will be added to the dam to support affected dam sections.
- Trenching the reservoir ice to relieve pressure on the top section of the dam.
- Clearing water pathways to prevent any debris fields and stream overflows.
If a breach were to occur, homes and properties on the Western portion of Panguitch could be affected by flood waters. Traffic and evacuation plans have been established and are included below if a failure occurs.
Panguitch City is still fully functioning, open for business, and not under evacuation orders.
The Utah Department of Public Safety is assisting Garfield County, Panguitch City, and other state departments to disseminate information, provide traffic control, and coordinate community activities.