Update: Garfield County buttresses faltering Panguitch Dam

PANGUITCH, Utah, April 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — In addition to providing alerts, evacuation plans and a Wednesday informational meeting for concerned residents, officials have been quietly buttressing the troubled Panguitch Lake Dam.

“The Garfield County Road Department has made immense progress in building a buttress,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said online Wednesday just after 8 p.m., sharing photos with the post. “Several feet of fill material has been placed in front of the dam and work is continuing to progress.”

County, state and local officials hosted a meeting on the possible crisis at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Panguitch High School.

The meeting was live-streamed and can be viewed here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89873979301?pwd=VDhraEFVUDY1RHJJZ0t2RTErRWxPZz09

Before the meeting, the Utah Department of Public Safety posted the following update Wednesday: