Firefighters announce 100% containment on Tibble Fire in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah, July 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A lightning-caused fire that has burned 0.5 acres in American Fork Canyon is 100% contained, state wildfire officials said.

The Tibble Fire started Saturday morning north of State Route 92 and west of State Route 144 in “steep, rocky terrain of Lone Peak wilderness,” Utah Fire Info tweeted.

Pine Hollow, Silver Lake Flat Reservoir, Echo, Grey Cliffs, Tank Canyon and Box Elder Trail were temporarily closed due to fire activity and helicopter operations, according to the tweet. Firefighters announced 100% containment about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Helicopters from Salmon Heli-Rappelers of Salmon, Idaho, made “multiple bucket drops” to suppress flames and hot spots, state wildfire officials said. Crews continued mop-up efforts Sunday.

“Bucket drops (Sunday) morning along with rain have helped to significantly reduce fire activity within perimeter,” Utah Fire Info tweeted Sunday.

Pine Hollow remains closed, officials said.