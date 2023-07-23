Firefighters responding to Price house fire blocked by dozens of spectator vehicles

PRICE, Utah, July 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Price City Fire crews trying to get to a house on fire Saturday were hindered by spectators.

“600 S. Rose Ave.,” says a restrained social media post from PCFD, issued Friday.

“Stay out of area. No injuries as of yet. Standard investigation.”

And, in an update: “Fires out, road is open.”

The Helper Fire Department, which also responded, was more free with details on the impact of spectators.

“Saturday night, Helper Fire was paged to assist on a structure fire in Price,” says the department’s post, also shared by Price City Fire.

Photo Price City Fire Department

“As fire units were arriving, we discovered that we could not access the scene due to multiple spectators and traffic stopping in the middle of the road hindering our access. As Chief Montoya attempted to access the fire on 500 South, he reported approximately 50 cars that had traffic jammed the entire street blocking all access for responding fire units.

“Under no circumstances should the public drive to the scene, stop or hinder, in any way, access for first responders,” the Helper Fire Department post says. “We are asking the public to help with this issue as it has become a problem. As always we do appreciate the great support that we receive from our citizens and we have faith everybody will do their part to assist with this issue.

“Always keep in mind as the public is watching, taking photos and recording, somebody’s home and everything they own is being destroyed.”

Photo Price City Fire Department

East Carbon Fire also shared thoughts:

“We understand the desire to spectate and take a bunch of photos, but please do so from a safe respectable distance and don’t block emergency vehicle access routes.”

See more photos below.