Fireworks start Utah County fire that destroys residence

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
A firework ignited a hay bale and burned a Goshen residence, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Photos: UCSO

UTAH COUNTY, July 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County residence near Goshen was destroyed after a firework ignited a nearby bale of hay Friday.

“UC fire marshal says this house is a total loss,” says a tweet issued by the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

“Fireworks apparently shot toward large hay bales next to the house. The hay, then the house, caught fire. Nobody was injured.”

Firefighters responded from Goshen, Genola and Santaquin, the statement says.

The sheriff’s office also shared a video, which appears below.

