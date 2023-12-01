Magnitude 3.9 quake rattles southern Utah, second temblor hits an hour later

KANARRAVILLE, Utah, Dec. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pair of earthquakes, one of them measuring magnitude 3.9, rattled southern Utah early Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first, and largest of the two temblors, hit at 12:16:47 a.m. MST outside Kanarraville near Cedar City. It was centered at a depth of 4.6 miles below the surface.

The second quake, which measured magnitude 2.6, was reported about an hour later at 1:27:19 a.m. MST. It was centered near the town of New Harmony at a depth of a little more than a half-mile.

Hundreds of area residents reported the feeling the first quake, registering the seismic event with USGS website.

Only one person reported feeling the 2.6 micro-quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.