Flooding closes U.S. 6 in Carbon County’s Price Canyon

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. 6 is closed in Price Canyon, according to a notice from the Carbon County Sheriff Office.

The closure in both directions between Helper and Soldier Summit is due to flooding and the road damage it has caused.

“Emma Park is not a recommended alternate route due to the flooding hazard and road conditions,” the CCSO statement advised. “Hwy 191 if you are traveling from Helper or State Road 89 at Thistle if you are traveling from Utah County are recommended alternate routes.”

The sheriff’s office said updates will be posted as more information is available. To check for the CCSO Facebook page for updates, click here.