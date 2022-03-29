Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates including Utah stop

March 29 (UPI) — The Foo Fighters announced Tuesday that the band is canceling all tour dates after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band had been scheduled for an Aug. 8 stop at USANA Amphitheater, in West Valley City. Ticket holders are advised to return to their purchase point for a refund.

The band tweeted the tour cancelation announcement on its official account.

The band cited “the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.” Hawkins died on March 25. He was found in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia.

No official cause of death has been announced. Colombian authorities suggested a drug overdose was possible.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band tweeted. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins’ last performance with The Foo Fighters was at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20. The Foo Fighters were in South Africa performing without Hawkins and set to reunite in Bogota on March 25. That show was canceled.