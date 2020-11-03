Former employee arrested after allegedly trying to steal power tools from Utah Olympic Park

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A former employee was arrested after allegedly trying to steal power tools from Utah Olympic Park in Summit County Sunday.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Summit County said Michael Lane Sheehan, 31, is facing charges of:

Burglary, a third-degree felony

Theft, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress in a maintenance shed at Utah Olympic Park at 3419 Olympic Parkway in Park City.

“Upon arrival the suspect, who was later identified as Michael Lane Sheehan, dropped multiple power tools and ran northwest,” the statement said. “I arrived and spoke to an employee who saw Michael in the shop dropping the DeWalt power tools and running.”

The two had previously worked together and the current employee said Sheehan was fired in January of this year.

“Deputies found Michael’s car parked outside of the Olympic Park gate,” the statement said. “Michael later came down off the mountain and would not speak to officers.”

He was transported to Summit County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.