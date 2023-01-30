Former Grand County Sheriff deputy charged with exploitation of vulnerable adult

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff‘s Office announced Monday that criminal charges for alleged misconduct have been filed against one of its former corrections deputies who worked at the Grand County Jail.

Charged is Ronald Fredrick Eugene Dolphin, 26, of Moab.

“Immediately on learning about the behaviors issue, the Sheriff’s Office placed Mr. Dolphin on administrative leave and conducted a thorough Internal Affairs investigation, which culminated in Mr. Dolphin’s resignation in lieu of termination,” says a statement released Monday by the Sheriff’s Department.”

Charging documents say Dolphin is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony. The affidavit says that on or about Oct. 3, 2022, Dolphin “did knowingly produce, possess, or possess with intent to distribute material that the person knew was vulnerable adult pornography” and that vulnerable adult “lacked the capacity to consent.”

A summons has been issued for Dolphin to appear in 7th District Court on Feb. 21.

The Grand County Sheriff statement says the department will forward its investigative findings.

“As mandated by state law, the findings of our Internal Affairs investigation will be forwarded to appropriate authorities at the Peace Officer Standards and Training Division, which oversees law enforcement officer certification and discipline statewide,” the GCSO statement says.

“At the same time we placed Mr. Dolphin on administrative leave, we requested that Millard County law enforcement conduct an independent investigation into Mr. Dolphin’s alleged conduct and, if appropriate, submit its findings to the Millard County Attorney to screen for criminal charges.”