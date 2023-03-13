Former high school soccer coach sentenced for sending explicit messages to officer posing as girl, 13

LOGAN, Utah, March 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Sky View High School soccer coach has been sentenced after communicating online in a sexual manner with an undercover officer he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Jorge Alejandro Cruz, 49, was charged last year with two counts of enticing a minor by internet or text as a second-degree felony; one count of enticing a minor by internet or text as a third-degree felony; and four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

In January of this year, Cruz pleaded guilty to three counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony, and one count of dealing harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

For enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony, Cruz has been sentenced to 364 days in the Cache County Jail, with credit given for 19 days served, according to court documents.

Cruz was also given sentences in the Utah State Prison for the three other crimes, but all three terms were suspended by the judge.