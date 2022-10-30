Former Timpview High coach charged on suspicion of forcible sexual abuse involving student

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) –A former Timpview High School sport club coach was charged Friday with three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Jonathan Leo Merrill, 24, was charged in connection with incidents alleged to have happened in 2019 and 2021, when the reported victim was between the ages of 16 and 18, a probable cause statement from Provo City Police says.

“The defendant was her coach for a high school athletic team, placing him in a position of special trust,” arresting documents say.

“The defendant started texting the victim when she was 15 and this developed into a physical relationship beginning when the victim was 16.

According to multiple reports, Merrill coached an Ultimate Frisbee team.