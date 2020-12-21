Four men arrested after assaulting victim, firing guns on Ogden’s 25th Street, police say

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Four men were arrested Saturday night in Ogden after police responded to a report of a fight in progress and shots fired in a parking lot on Historic 25th Street.

According to probable cause statements filed in 2nd District Court in Ogden, the four men taken into custody are Angel Abelardo Gallegos, age 46; Arthur Gilmore, 46; Steven Clark, 45; and Christopher Neil Searle, 35.

They are facing charges of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Riot, with bodily injury/property damage, a third-degree felony

Gilmore and Searle were also charged with discharging a firearm, and Gilmore was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

According to the probable cause affidavits, Gilmore and Clark are members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Ogden Police officers responded to the parking lot north of Rovali’s Restaurant, at 174 25th St., and detained the four men, who were just getting into a truck.

The victim told officers the four men had “followed him from Brewskis bar and that they had argued until one of the males tackled him in the parking lot just west of the DMV in the parking lot north of Rovalis. The four males began assaulting him while he was on the ground by kicking and hitting him,” the affidavit says.

Gallegos allegedly “grabbed the victim and they both fell to the ground,” according to the statement. At that point, the other three suspects began to assault the victim, punching and kicking him.

When a friend of the victim broke up the fight, the victim ran and as he did so, he turned around and saw one of the men fire a small firearm into the air, the document says.

The victim told police that, during the incident, he lost a set of keys and a beanie. Police found the beanie in the suspects’ truck, and the keys were found in Gallegos’ pocket.

“I observed an abrasion to the victims forehead, and ear,” the reporting officer stated. “I observed that the right side of the victim’s face had considerable swelling. The victim’s injuries appeared to be consistent with his account of the incident. The injuries to the victim constitutes substantial bodily injury.”

Officers located two .40 caliber and two .380 caliber shell casings at the scene of the incident, and two handguns were also located, one in the suspect truck and one in Gilmore’s possession, the statement said.

When Gallegos was interviewed, he told the officer that the victim had been “running his mouth,” which set off the confrontation; however, Gallegos declined to specify who started the physical assault or who else was involved.

All four men were booked into Weber County Jail.