Fruitland man arrested, suspected in Duchesne County burglaries

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, May 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man suspected of committing several burglaries in Duchesne County has been taken into custody.

Brad Dumas, 46, of Fruitland, has been booked into Duchesne County Jail in connection with the burglaries, said the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

The burglaries are still under investigation, and officials are not releasing further information at this time.

The sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post, “Thank you to everyone that assisted in his arrest and to the public giving our deputies tips that led to Dumas’ arrest.”