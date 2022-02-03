Fugitive arrested in Salt Lake City, police say gun found in car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Adult Probation and Parole fugitive was arrested Wednesday night after Unified Police officers, assisted by the Department of Public Safety helicopter, tracked him as he drove around Salt Lake City.

Daniel Patrick Binkerd, 25, was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 p.m., said Sgt. Melody Cutler, public information officer for the Unified Police Department.

When the police first attempted to arrest Binkerd in the area of 400 W. North Temple St., he left the vehicle and fled on foot, but officers caught up with him.

Cutler said a gun was found in Binkerd’s car.