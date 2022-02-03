Salt Lake City Fire crews knock down blaze at waste facility

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to flames a waste facility Thursday morning.

Crews arrived to find the working fire at 3550 W. 500 South after the call was dispatched at 11:40 a.m., Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Antony Burton told Gephardt Daily. They found smoke throughout the building.

“The cause is under investigation,” Burton said, adding the fire was knocked down within about half an hour. “Crews doing work in the area noticed the smoke and called us.”

Burton said the fire was relatively small.

“There were no injuries, no victims,” he said. “There were quite of a bit of signs of squatting in the area.”

Burton said it is possible people trying to stay warm may have sparked the fire.