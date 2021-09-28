Full COVID-19 vaccination, masks required for Sundance Film Festival attendees

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sundance Film Festival announced Tuesday that full COVID-19 vaccination will be required for those attending the 2022 festival, and masks will be required inside venues.

“The health and safety of our community is paramount, so we will be requiring all participants attending the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, or Festival-affiliated events, in person in Utah to be fully vaccinated,” the statement says.

“Read more about our COVID-19 policies here, including vaccine and mask requirements, and note that policies may be updated as we get closer to the Festival.

“We will also soon be providing information in-person gatherings outside of Utah taking place locally across the U.S. at our Satellite Screen partner locations. We will continue to follow best practices with regard to evolving health and safety guidelines at the local and national levels.”

The festival is scheduled for Jan. 20 through 30. Find more festival information here.