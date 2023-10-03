Girl, 16, struck and injured by car near high school in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old girl on an e-bike was injured Tuesday morning when she was hit by a car that turned in front of her, the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office says.

The girl was struck at 7:23 a.m. near Eagle Mountain‘s Cedar Valley High School. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

“She is in fair condition and Intermountain Life Flight has taken her to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital,” the UCSO social media statement says. “Her parents have been notified.”

“The driver of the car is cooperating with deputies and is the one who first called 911.”

