Police investigating vandalism at Park City Mountain Resort’s Alpine Slide

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying those responsible for overnight vandalism and sabotage at Park City Mountain Resort‘s Alpine Slide.

The Park City Police Department posted a surveillance photo on social media showing two people on the slide about 1 a.m. earlier this month.

“Please take a look at the night-time image below,” the post says. “The inset image shows what the slide looks like during the day. If you have any information or can help identify the subjects, please email Detective Jordan Seely at [email protected] or call 435-615-5500.”

Also known as the Utah Alpine Slide, the slide at Park City Mountain Village features more than 3,000 feet of luge-like track, with a chairlift ride to the start.