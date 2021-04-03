Gov. Cox: Utah flags to be lowered in honor of victims of Friday assault on U.S. Capitol

UTAH, April 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has authorized the lowering of United States flags and flags for the state of Utah at state facilities in honor of the victims today’s attack on the United States Capitol.

The authorization follows President Joe Biden’s proclamation, issued as a sign of respect for the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, 2021, a statement from Cox’s office says.

The state and national directive is effective from sunset, April 2, 2021 to sunset, April 6, 2021. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Biden’s proclamation appears below:

As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, April 6, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this second day of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.