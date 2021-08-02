Gov. Cox welcomes rain, counts on Utahns to help with flood damage

UTAH, Aug. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that he is thankful for the rain during Utah’s current drought, despite the flooding.

“Some impressive storm totals across the state, and we are incredibly grateful for the much needed water,” Cox tweeted.

“Unfortunately that means some flooding as well.

“From Enoch to Tooele, Orem to Vernal, we need Utahns to do what we do best — help our neighbors and communities with any damage.”

To check the precipitation in your area in the past six, 12, 24, 48, 60 or 72 hours, visit this National Weather Service precipitation map, and click on the desired time period and your area.