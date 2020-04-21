Gov. Gary Hebert calls special session of Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued a proclamation Tuesday calling the Utah Legislature into a Fourth Special Session on Thursday, April 23, at or after 1 p.m.

A news release from the Office of the Governor said the following items will be considered:

Appropriating certain federal funds accepted by the Legislature in S.J.R. 301 during the Third Special Session of the Sixty-third Legislature of the State of Utah; Extending the deadline for payment of the renewal fee for a bar establishment license; Making changes to the sales and use tax exemption for sales of fuel to a rail carrier for use in locomotive engine and enacting related provisions; Creating a program to provide scholarships for students with disabilities to help cover certain costs to attend qualifying private schools, and creating related corporate and individual tax credits for certain donations to the scholarship program.

View the proclamation here.