Base jumper killed in Grand County fall

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, May 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County Sheriff’s deputies, Search and Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services were called out Thursday on a report of a base jumping accident near Mile Marker 1 on state Route 128.

Immediately upon arrival, medical services were provided to the unresponsive man, says a Grand County Sheriff’s news release on Facebook. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Jesus Miguel Diaz, 27, from New Mexico.

Due to the location of the incident, the Department of Public Safety was requested to help with moving the deceased man.

The cause of the fatal fall is under investigation.