Hard freeze warning in place for parts of eastern, southeastern Utah

UTAH, Oct. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A hard freeze warning is in place for parts of eastern and southeastern Utah beginning Thursday evening.

“Another cold night is on tap for many of us tonight, but some locations will see very cold temperatures,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

A hard freeze warning is in effect form 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday in areas including Duchesne, Green River, Hanksville, Capitol Reef National Park, Arches National Park and Moab.

Temperatures in the purple shaded areas will be between 18-28 degrees Fahrenheit, the tweet said.

