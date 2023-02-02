Hayley Kiyoko announces ‘Panorama’ tour with Utah stop

Feb. 1 (UPI) — Hayley Kiyoko is going on tour in 2023, with a stop in Utah.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter announced a the Panorama tour on Tuesday. She plays the Depot, in Salt Lake City, on May 9

The Panorama tour kicks off April 5 in Glasgow, U.K. The North American leg of the tour begins April 27 in Orlando, Fla., and ends June 2 in Silver Spring, Md.

The new tour will be Kiyoko’s first headlining tour in four years.

“MY FIRST HEADLINING TOUR IN 4 YEARS!!!! i am so nervous and excited. Pre-sale is Wednesday 12pm local!” Kiyoko wrote on Instagram. “I’ve waited so long for this moment and I can’t wait to see you all out there!!! ITS GOING TO BE SO SPECIAL.”

The tour is in support of Kiyoko’s second studio album, Panorama, released in July. The album features the singles “Found My Friends,” “Chance” and “For the Girls.”

Here’s the full list of dates for the North American leg of the Panorama tour:

April 27 – Orlando, Fla., at House of Blues Orlando

April 28 – Atlanta, Ga., at Buckhead Theatre

April 29 – Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz

May 1 – Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music Works

May 3 – Detroit, Mich., at Saint Andrew’s Hall

May 4 – Chicago, Ill., at House of Blues Chicago

May 5 – Minneapolis, Minn., at Varsity Theater

May 8 – Denver, Colo., at Summit Music Hall

May 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Depot

May 11 – Seattle, Wash., at Neptune Theatre

May 12 – Portland, Ore., at McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom

May 13 – Vancouver, B.C., at Commodore Ballroom

May 15 – San Francisco, Calif., at The Fillmore

May 16 – Los Angeles, Calif., at The Wiltern

May 18 – Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren

May 20 – Austin, Texas, at Emo’s Austin

May 21 – Dallas, Texas, at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 22 – Houston, Texas, at House of Blues Houston

May 25 – Philadelphia, Pa., at Brooklyn Bowl Philly

May 27 – Toronto, Ontario, at The Danforth Music Hall

May 28 – Montreal, Quebec, at Corona Theatre

May 30 – New York, N.Y., at Irving Plaza

June 1 – Boston, Mass., at House of Blues Boston

June 2 – Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore Silver Spring