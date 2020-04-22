Hazmat crews respond to fuel spill after semis collide in Weber Canyon

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District went out on a Hazmat call Tuesday night in Weber Canyon after a collision between two semis resulted in a fuel spill.

Weber Fire Capt. Brian Lutz said the semis were “on a tight turn” when they “bumped,” and the impact ruptured the side saddle tank on one of the rigs.

Lutz said 75 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road for a distance of about a quarter-mile.

Weber Fire crews stopped the leak, and Weber-Morgan Health helped with the bio-hazard cleanup.

“No one was injured, and no fuel got into the water,” Lutz said.

He estimated the cleanup took about an hour from the time crews arrived shortly before midnight.