Heavy snow storm pushing its way into Utah; Monday’s commutes could be a challenge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Another strong spring storm is moving through Utah, bringing widespread snow across much of the state, including the Wasatch Front.

According to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, the heavy snowfall is expected to impact both the morning and evening commutes Monday.

By the time the lingering storm system passes through the Beehive State late Tuesday into Wednesday, the northern mountains are expected to receive between 2 to 4 feet of new snow, while the valley floors and bench areas could seen between a foot to 18″ inches of accumulation.

“A band of snow that’s draped along a cold front that will continue to slowly move through northern Utah into Monday morning,” according to a statement by the Utah Department of Transportation.

“Precipitation will start out as rain for most valley locations before turning over to snow as the cold front pushes through. By midday Monday, the main band of snow will begin to push into west-central and southwest Utah.

“This band will slowly pivot and nearly stall along the I-15 corridor Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. Strong S-SW winds gusting upwards of 45-60+ mph will be present over southeast Utah during the day Monday as well.”

According to UDOT, heaviest snow totals are expected across mountain routes from Sunday night through Monday, with higher impacts “expected along the I-15 corridor through the day Monday as heavy snow slowly moves from north to south.”

Tuesday’s commutes could be impacted as well.

The storm system is expected to last into Wednesday.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as events warrant.