Heber City man jailed after SWAT response

HEBER CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Heber City man was taken into custody after a SWAT response to his residence that ended Sunday morning.

Police responded at 11:08 p.m. Saturday after a domestic violence call in which the suspect was reportedly intoxicated and armed with a gun.

The victims had left the residence and called dispatch, a statement from the Heber City Police says.

“Heber City Police, Wasatch County Sheriff and Utah Highway Patrol responded,” the statement says. “Officers surrounded the home and established a perimeter, notifying the neighbors of the potential dangers unfolding on scene.”

Police attempted to contact suspect Tyler Fish, 46, by cellphone and public address announcements.

“The suspect was considered a barricaded suspect with a weapon who had allegedly already threatened others with bodily harm,” the statement says.

“Wasatch/Heber SWAT Team was called out. Officers and SWAT teams continually attempted to make contact with the barricaded suspect until he surrendered at approximately 5:15 a.m.” Sunday.

Fish was booked into the Wasatch County Jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor

Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Fish was ordered held without bail.