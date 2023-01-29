Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.

An Ogden City Police officer told Gephardt Daily shortly after the shootings that both victims — one man in his 20s and one in his 30s — were expected to survive.

McCain’s probable cause statement says another victim was identified later.

“A third victim came forward and was treated at another area hospital for a gunshot wound to his lip,” says the statement, filed by an OPD officer.

“The initial information I was given was that there had been people getting into behind the bar and an SUV, later identified as a Toyota 4Runner, had pulled around and begun firing on the two victims.”

The vehicle

About an hour later, the 4Runner was located behind a residence in the 200 block of Patterson Avenue, “An address that Ogden Metro Gang Detectives had served a warrant on recently for firearms and narcotics. Detectives were told that there were casings into the alleyway and backyard of the home.”

The vehicle was determined to be owned by Gabriela Saucedo, 23, who was arrested Jan. 22 on two charges of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and one charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, in connection with the shooting case.

After additional investigation, Ogden City police served a warrant at McCain’s residence. He was interviewed by officers after waiving his rights, his probable cause statement says.

“McCain placed himself at 25th St. with Gabriella

Saucedo and (another woman, not charged) at the bars,” McCain’s affidavit says. “He stated that they got into an argument with someone and he thought the male was going to get a gun, so he left. However from surveillance footage it was apparent that the 4Runner shot rounds first at the Impala.”

McCain’s texts

A search of McCain’s phone, after he reportedly granted permission, showed McCain had communicated with the woman who has not been charged, asking her to remove the plates from the vehicle used in the incident, “and her saying the police had already taken the car,” charging documents say. “They both talk about being scared and McCain states he’ll take the charges.”

McCain faces initial charges of four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, three of them as first-degree felonies and one as a third-degree felony.

McCain was ordered held without bail in the Weber County jail.