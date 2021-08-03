Heber City Police Chief Dave Booth cleared of internal complaint, returns to work after being placed on administrative leave

HEBER CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Heber City’s police chief is back on the job after being placed on administrative leave in early July due to an unspecified internal complaint filed within the department.

In a statement released Monday night, Heber City Mayor Kelleen Potter announced Chief Dave Booth had been cleared of any allegations of wrong-doing, based on the external reviews of two outside law enforcement agencies.

“The Utah Department of Public Safety and Wasatch County Sheriff Office has released their findings, the statement said. “The internal complaint was not substantiated and found to be baseless and without merit. Chief Dave Booth has been cleared and returned to work.”

The nature of the complaint was not made public.

“Heber City Municipal proudly supports the Heber City Police Department and believes that Heber City has one of the finest Police Forces in the nation. Heber City also believes in individual accountability and justice – regardless of position, office, or tenure within the organization. “It is a privilege to have independent resources such as the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Wasatch County Sheriff Office available so that objective, unbiased investigations may be conducted when concerns over professional conduct surface,” the mayor’s statement said

Booth has worked in the ranks of Utah law enforcement Booth’s more than three decades and was selected as Police Chief of the Year in 2019 by the Utah Chiefs Association.