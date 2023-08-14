Henry B. Eyring dedicates new LDS Church temple in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints‘ First Presidency, encouraged church members to visit the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple with “faith and energy” during a dedication ceremony Sunday.

The Saratoga Springs temple is church’s 179th dedicated temple, church officials said in a news release.

Church members “have been given this temple as a sign of the Lord’s trust … and his confidence that [they] will respond with greater faith and energy,” Eyring said. “This temple is where you can draw more often on the powers of temple covenants. He knows your hearts. He knows your desire to be lifted and to become a more righteous people — just as the world becomes more contentious and fallen.”

In addition to the 179 dedicated temples, 57 are under construction or completed and awaiting dedication, and 79 more locations have been announced and are in planning stages — for a total of 315, according to a news release.

Temples are operating, under construction or planned in 39 U.S. states and in 74 countries and territories. The Saratoga Springs temple is the 18th in Utah and fifth in Utah County.

“In some places, members may still be required to make heavy sacrifices to enter a temple of God. Yet, the Lord is also generously directing the placement of new temples where members already have temples close by. That is your joy in this new Saratoga Springs Utah Temple,” Eyring said.

Other temples in Utah County are the Provo, Mount Timpanogos, Payson and Provo City Center temples. The Orem Utah Temple is scheduled to be dedicated in January 2024, and a temple is under construction in Lindon.

Ten additional temples are under construction or soon to be dedicated in Utah, bringing the state total to 28.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the most sacred places of worship on earth. The primary purpose of temples is for church members to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors.