HERRIMAN, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Herriman police have located a missing 7-year-old boy Thursday night.

“HPD is searching for 7-year-old Trystan, who went missing around 6 p.m. from the Copperwood Apartments area,” said a Facebook post from the police department. The apartment building is at 5657 Barn Road in Herriman.

A follow-up post said: “Trystan has been located safe! Thank you to our community for your quick response.”