Herriman police searching for missing, endangered man

HERRIMAN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered man.

Jonathan Sorenson, 35, was last seen on a neighbor’s video surveillance camera leaving his home on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 9:59 a.m. heading west towards the Blackridge Creek Trail, said a news release from the Herriman Police Department.

Sorenson suffers from a seizure disorder and is unable to orient himself to his surroundings, the news release said. He also suffers from frequent falls and is unable to recover from falls on his own.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. When he left his residence, Sorenson was wearing black pants, a black coat, black and white shoes, and he walks with a brown cane.

Due to the incoming weather and the circumstances, he is considered missing and endangered, officials said.

Anyone with information on Sorenson’s whereabouts or who may have seen him in the past few hours is asked to contact HPD dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case HR20-1067.