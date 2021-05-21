Hiker found deceased after fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old hiker was found deceased Friday morning after a fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Unified Police Department Detective Ken Hansen told Gephardt Daily the man went on a hike to Mount Superior Thursday afternoon, and his family subsequently reported him as overdue.

“We got called at 1:19 a.m. and we called out search and rescue right after that,” Hansen said. “So our search and rescue teams were on the mountain from about 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.”

The man’s body was located at approximately 7 a.m.

“It is a recovery,” Hansen said. “Right now they’re in the process of bringing him off the mountain.”

He said it appears the man slipped on the snow and fell.

“It is still really wet and snowy up here,” Hansen said. He added that the man was an experienced trail runner and hiker.

The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.